Local water, sewer bills likely to increase

Background

Hastings' utility funds cover expenses related to water, sewer and stormwater infrastructure. They are classified as enterprise funds, meaning they do not rely at all on the city's general fund or tax levy; utility funds are generated entirely out of utility revenues, and those revenues are supposed to support all the costs associated with city utility systems.

The current problem surrounding the city's water and sewer fees has roots going back to the mid-2000s, when the city found itself needing to build a water treatment plant to remove harmful nitrates from the city's water supply. The multi-million-dollar project wasn't entirely expected at the time, and the city didn't have the cash on hand at the time to fully fund it. Instead, they took out a 20-year revenue bond and created a repayment plan; the majority of the debt, 75 percent, was to be repaid out of city water availability charges (WAC), and the remaining 25 percent would come from ongoing water usage charges, Public Works Director Nick Egger explained to the council in a workshop meeting last week.

At the time, the repayment method seemed sound. WAC fees are applied to new or expanding businesses, and Hastings was projected to see strong growth. With the economic downturn of 2008, however, those expected revenues fell flat.

At the same time, water conservation efforts and more efficient water system designs have led to a downward trend in water usage, and in turn, lower water fund revenues. Usage rates aren't the only income for the water fund; the city also charges a base charge. Currently that's just $6 per quarter, which produces about $188,000 per year in revenue for the fund. The costs of operating and maintaining the city utility system, however, is much higher — more than $680,000 per year without any of the city's utility debt. With debt payments included, that actual cost increases to more than $1 million per year.

The city's sanitary sewer fund isn't faring any better. Users are charged a $1.50 base charge, which generates an underwhelming $43,900 per year as compared to the nearly $430,000 annual fixed costs for the system (not including debt obligations).

Balancing the numbers

This year, it will be the city council's job to figure out how to bring utility fund revenues in line with expenses, while attempting to minimize the impact on residents. One of the key components in the discussion was making sure future funding plans are stabilized in such a way that declines in usage or development won't impact the city's ability to pay for ongoing fixed costs.

"We have costs for the system regardless of how much water is used," said City Administrator Melanie Mesko Lee.

To that end, the city had a utility rate study done last year. The result produced, initially, three options for adjusting rate structures, taking into consideration who uses the system and when, fixed and variable costs, conservation rates and ease of administration while ensuring all options were "revenue neutral" (all generating the same amount of revenue) and could be understood by ratepayers.

Over the course of previous discussions, the former council utilities committee had narrowed in on a few objectives. They wanted leverage base charges to create more stability in revenues. They also wanted to shift more of the cost burden to those who use more water, while lessening the impact on those who use less.

The resulting options suggest instituting a meter charge, or base charge based on the size of the water service line (larger meters pay more), as well as adjusting usage rates according to a tiered structure. Rates would increase across the board, but to a lesser degree for low-end water users and more for high-end users.

To help ease the impact, last year's finance committee suggested phasing the new meter charges in over two years. City staff also proposed decreasing city sewer and water availability charges (SAC/WAC). To make up for the decrease in SAC/WAC, the city would need to shift those funds onto usage charges, spreading some of the cost from new construction or expansion projects onto the larger community.

As of the council's most recent discussion, held last Thursday, Feb. 16, Mayor Paul Hicks expressed a preference for the latest option ("option 8"), which would cover 70 percent of the city's fixed costs through meter charges, would increase usage rates and also provide a discount on SAC/WAC.

For a low-end user, that option would cause an increase in the total utility bill of about $20. For median users there would be little to no change and bills for high users would decrease by about $40. Very high users would also see a slight decrease.

Discussion

Last Thursday's workshop meeting caught the council members up on the overall study and options, and gave them a chance to weigh in and determine how they want to proceed. Lori Braucks noted that the increases for low-end users seemed like a penalty, but Hicks, whose own water bill falls into that lowest tier, suggested that the increase is necessary.

"Maybe I didn't pay my fair share," he said.

Stacie Kvilvang of Ehlers, the city's consultant on the utility rate study, said that there really isn't any way to mitigate the increases for low-end users.

The workshop meeting was intended to present information and get feedback, so the council has not yet made any final decisions on how it will proceed with utility rates. That decision is likely to come soon, however.

At the workshop, councilmember Mark Vaughan made a motion to advance "option 8," Hicks' preferred option, to the new council finance committee for fine tuning, and then advancing it to the full council for formal action. The motion was approved unanimously.

Councilmember Joe Balsanek said the move was "a really good start."

Even so, the council is opening the door for potential changes, even after the new rate structure goes into effect.

"If it's not right, you change it," Kvilvang said.

The council appeared to be open to more frequent review of the rates; Vaughan suggested either an annual or biennial review.