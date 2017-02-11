Mayor delivers State of the City Address

"The state of the city continues to be strong," Hicks said at the opening of his speech.

The address began with comments about the city's newest council. It's the youngest council in terms of experience that Hicks has ever served with, he said. And he's encouraged by new members' commitment and dedication to the city and its people, he said, and assured residents that they will bring new ideas and enthusiasm to city business.

From there, Hicks thanked city employees and encouraged residents to think of them and the hard work they do to create and maintain services and amenities within the city.

Transportation was the first community issue Hicks addressed. In 2016, he said, the city saw the results of discussions with DARTS that began two years prior. Last year, DARTS and the city partnered to provide low-cost transportation in the form of the Hastings LOOP bus, a once-a-week service that takes people to various locations within the city.

But that, Hicks said, is just the first step in expanding transportation services. In 2017, Hastings plans to continue discussions with the Metropolitan Council in hopes of getting an express bus to service Hastings and connect people here to other communities within the metro area.

Another transportation option may come through discussions with Dakota County, which is working on east-west connectivity. That may require more work, Hicks said. Overall, transportation seemed to be a key issue for Hastings leaders, and one that the city doesn't want to wait for.

"We need to take initiative on our own to provide transportation in Hastings," Hicks said.

Hicks briefly highlighted the 2017 neighborhood infrastructure project, which will update roads in the city's second ward. The project will cover Sixth Street from roughly Spring to Maple streets, and Ashland Street from roughly Sixth Street to Highway 55.

Recreation trails were another highlight. Hicks pointed to the completion of the trail along Bailly Street, and the Vermillion River Greenway trail, which will be completed this year. Once it's finished, the city will have completed its 10-mile trail loop. Also being finished this year is the Point Douglas Regional Trail on the city's north end, connecting the pedestrian trail on the Highway 61 bridge to Washington County's trail system and Point Douglas near Prescott, Wis.

Economic development was another main point during the speech, and one of the big announcements was the beginning of a new Vermillion Street Corridor plan. The City Council, at its last meeting, gave a green light for city staff to request contractor proposals to create a master plan for the corridor. Hicks said that the city wants to improve both aesthetics and functionality in the corridor. The main goal, he said, is to figure out how to best support current and future business along Vermillion Street.

The Vermillion Street corridor effort is similar to what they city did with the nearly complete Riverfront Renaissance project in downtown Hastings, although Hicks admitted Vermillion Street will take longer.

"This effort will be much more complex," he said, but will also produce a greater reward for Hastings.

"Let 2017 be known as the year that change on the Vermillion Street corridor began," Hicks said.

The corridor efforts were tied to several other economic development projects, including efforts for broadband, property acquisitions, economic assistance programs and more.

"All these initiatives are designed to support businesses, especially small business," Hicks said.

Another development announcement was the assurance that the former Hudson Manufacturing building, which is slated for development as Great Rivers Landing, will finally be transferred to the developer this spring.

Hicks said that the city intends to continue its efforts in the Minnesota GreenStep Cities program. After achieving Step 2 in 2016, he said the city hopes to advance to Step 4 in the next year or two.

Finally, Hicks addressed the housing market and taxes, pointing to increasing tax capacity and reduced tax rates for residents, the city's strong financial position, and millions of dollars in grant funding the city has secured to demonstrate the city's efforts to be responsible with taxpayer money.

Hicks said that the future will bring challenges for Hastings, but he's excited.

"I am so optimistic and excited for the future of our great city," he said.

The full speech is available to watch online. A link is provided on the city website, www.hastingsmn.gov.