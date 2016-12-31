Later, when former councilmember Ed Riveness decided not to run for re-election, Nelson figured the city council job was one that he could do. He put his name on the ballot and won. That was in 2008. In 2012, he was reelected, earning himself a total of eight years on the city council.

Nelson ran for reelection this past year, but voters opted for his opponent, Lisa Leifeld, this time around. His final council meeting was Monday, Dec. 19.

In his eight years on the council, Nelson said one of the things he's most proud of is the amount of change the city has gone through — even just in city staffing. During his terms, the city has hired two new police chiefs, a new city administrator, a new parks department director, a new public works director, a new finance manager and a new economic development coordinator — and those are just some of the positions that have switched hands. They have all been great hires, he said at his last council meeting. The changes have brought new perspectives to ongoing tasks and different styles of city management, but without changing the core of what the city does.

"City business hasn't changed dramatically," Nelson said.

He said he's also proud of the city's growth and accomplishments over the past eight years. The development along the riverfront has been especially striking and has great potential to bring more people to downtown and to Hastings, "and that's what we want," he said.

Another point of pride was the city's proactive approach to brewpubs and similar types of business. Rather than waiting for a prospective business owner to come to the city with a request, the council worked to make sure guidelines for such businesses were in place well before they were needed.

"We're already ahead of the game," Nelson said.

Nelson has brought a unique level of financial knowledge to the council. He currently works as a manager in Dakota County's finance department and previously worked in the county's tax department. When he first ran, he said, he campaigned on a goal of fixing the city's budget.

One of the things he learned once elected, though, was that the city didn't actually need the total budget overhaul he expected.

"I was surprised to find that there wasn't all this frivolous spending," he said.

There was, of course, some room for improvement. When he was first elected was also when the nation plunged into recession, which required the city to make some hard decisions about what it would and would not fund.

"It was a tough go of things for three, four years," Nelson said.

But the city was able to make it through without losing much. And now, things are starting to look up.

"The city is (heading in) the right direction, and hopefully it stays that way," Nelson said.

But for at least the next two years, that will be up to the new council members. To them, Nelson offered a few words of advice.

"Read up on everything and ask a lot of questions," he said. "... There is no such thing as a stupid question."

Being able to learn about the issues will be especially important for the new council. Nelson noted that, with himself, Danna Elling Schultz and Tony Alongi all leaving, the council will have much less experience, especially on committees, where much of the council work is done. Joe Balsanek is now the most senior council member, with two terms under his belt. Mayor Paul Hicks also has plenty of experience (he was elected as mayor in 2006 and served as a council member prior to that), but cannot sit on any of the council committees. Mark Vaughan and Lori Braucks both have served two years so far.

Along with staying educated about issues, Nelson advised the new council to listen to the staff — all experts in their fields who are impressively passionate about their work, he said — and to vote the way they believe is right, not just the way they think will win.

"Vote the way you think it should be," he said.

Although he was voted off the council this year, Nelson said he would consider running for election to a city office again depending on how things go over the next two or four years.

He expressed his thanks to his family and friends, many of whom were out with him on the streets and handing out flyers during his campaign, he said. He especially thanked the people who have supported him through the campaign and during his two terms.