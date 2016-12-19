Schoen to convene roundtable on public safety worker PTSD

Schoen, DFL-St. Paul Park, is convening the roundtable after a bill he proposed that would identify PTSD as a work-related illness failed to get a hearing during the 2016 legislative session. He plans to introduce a similar bill in 2017, when he will begin his first term in the Senate.

Occupations covered under Schoen’s bill from earlier this year include firefighters, paramedics, EMTs, law enforcement, emergency care nurses, DNR forest officers and correctional officers.

Schoen, who is a Cottage Grove police officer, introduced the bill because he said he heard many stories of public safety personnel running into red tape and other roadblocks when attempting to receive proper care for PTSD.

“During discussions about this legislation, we recognized there were more people who wanted to tell their story about the difficulty in dealing with their employer in order to receive the treatment they needed,” he continued. “We also want to recognize PTSD is commonplace in victims of violent crime or traumatic events they have witnessed.”

Schoen said he wants people to share their stories and to offer ideas on how victims can get treatment.

The meeting will be at 1:30 p.m. in Room 2412 of the Minnesota Senate Building, 95 University Ave W., St. Paul. It’s open to the public. To participate, call 651-296-4370 or email isaac.russell@senate.mn.