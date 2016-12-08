Dakota County proposes 10 percent less spending for 2017

According to documents presented by county staff, the recommended property tax levy for Dakota County in 2017 is $132.8 million, which is $2.6 million more than the 2016 levy. The 2017 recommended budget is $360.4 million, a decrease of $40.6 million (10.1 percent) as compared to the previous year's budget. The decrease is due largely to the fact that the county was able to pay off its outstanding debt in 2016, eliminating debt payments from the budget.

County Manager Matt Smith said Dakota County is unique in the fact that no other county in Minnesota of our size does not use property tax to pay off debt.

The increase in the 2016 property tax levy is due to annual inflation as well as an increase in services. Those services include areas of growth in criminal prosecution, child protection, MnCHOICES and MNsure.

According to staff recommendations, about 46 percent of the budget will go toward personnel costs. Those expenses include salaries and wages, health insurance, Medicare and Social Security (FICA), Public Employee Retirement Association (PERA) contributions and other employee benefits.

The operating budget, which pays for things like salary, benefits for employees, electricity, and gasoline for snow plows and police vehicles, totals $250 million, a decrease of $19 million or 7 percent less than the previous year. The majority of the revenue decrease is due to a one-time transfer to pay off outstanding debt. As of the end of 2016, the county will have no more outstanding bond debt.

The recommended budget contains a 2017 Capital Improvement Program (CIP) of $132 million, a decrease of $22 million or 16.5 percent less than the 2016 CIP. The CIP supports projects that support existing and projected needs in transportation, parks and buildings.

Although there is an increase in the property tax levy, Dakota County currently maintains the lowest property tax rate in the state. The recommended budget for 2017 will continue this trend.

"For years the county board has been really careful about making sure we're efficient," Smith said. "We always try to thread the needle between keeping the taxes low and the services high."

The county board will vote to adopt the 2017 budget Dec. 13.