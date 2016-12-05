City seeks public comments on police body camera program

The Minnesota Legislature passed the Peace Officer Body-Worn Camera Bill on Aug. 1, which outlines requirements for data classification, retention, audits, public input and written policy for departments having or intending on implementing body-worn cameras. The Hastings Police Department Mobile Video and Body-Worn Camera policy meets these guidelines and follows the recommended language as set forth by the League of Minnesota Cities (LMCIT) Model Policy for Body-Worn Cameras. The updated draft policy will be presented to the Hastings City Council on Monday, Dec. 5, for final approval.

While the program and policy has been reviewed and approved by the Public Safety Advisory Commission, the Safety Committee of Council, and the City Council, HPD is also asking for final public comment on the full integration of this program into the department. Hastings residents are invited to provide comment via email at hpd@hastingsmn.gov, by mail at 101 4th Street East, or by speaking at the City Council meeting at City Hall on Monday, Dec. 5, at 7 p.m.

The draft policy and methods to contact the department are available for review on the City of Hastings website homepage News section at www.hastingsmn.gov.

Questions can be directed to Chief Schafer at 651-480-2306.