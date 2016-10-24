The request had been heard previously by the Hastings Planning Commission, which unanimously recommended approving the request. However, it was a neighbor’s comments that turned the discussion the opposite direction.

Jeanette Yandrasits addressed the council, stating that the RMU zone being proposed would be “unsuited to the long term character of the block.”

She noted that there are no other commercial buildings on the block and indicated uncertainty regarding the minimal two parking spaces available on the property. She said that zoning code changes should coordinate with long-term planning rather than on an individual, as-needed basis, and that there’s no actual need to rezone the property other than the owner’s desire to complete a property sale. Meanwhile, she said, there are a number of other properties available in Hastings that are already zoned for commercial use.

Yandrasits also noted that although the new business being proposed was indeed a quiet use, rezoning the site would mean that nearby residents would have no guarantee that future businesses would be easy to have nextdoor.

Her comments took the words away from councilmember Tony Alongi.

“Ms. Yandrasits drop-kicked this one in the net,” he said after asking a few clarifying questions. “I don’t have anything else to say. I oppose this. I think that we should be saying no.”

One of his questions dealt with why rezoning was perceived to be the best option. Community Development Director John Hinzman said that the proposed business could operate with a home occupation permit without rezoning the property, but only if the owner lived on the property. That, he added, does not appear to be the intent of the proposed buyer.

Formerly a business

Although the building is currently home to two residential units, that hasn’t always been the case. For much of its long history, the main floor was used for business.

“It’s very amenable to that,” Hoban said, describing the space as very open.

Still, the council looked to the more recent history that brought the lot into the residential district.

“There is a reason why it is residential today,” Mayor Paul Hicks said.

While he added that he would support a home occupation permit for the building — allowing an owner to operate a business on the main floor while living above — he opted to follow the lead of the council that decided to zone the site for residential use.

“I’m willing to stick with that decision,” he said.

City Attorney Dan Fluegel noted that the council would need to present findings of fact in order to formally deny the request. As those findings were not included in Monday’s meeting materials, the council moved to deny the request with direction to city staff to present findings of fact for approval at the next meeting.