City council: Presentations, fiber and bond sales

The next regular Hastings City Council meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, at City Hall. Here's a look at what's on the agenda.

Before getting down to business, the council will hear two presentations. One will be from Willicey Tynes, the artist that created and installed Hastings' most recent sculpture, “Nascent,” in the Levee Park parking lot. The second presentation will be an update from the Pleasant Hill Library.

After approving minutes from the previous meeting and voting on the consent agenda, the council will discuss a conditional use permit request from Zayo Group, which hopes to install fiber optic communications cables within Hastings' floodway district. The line would be underground and would run roughly parallel to Highway 61, passing underneath the Mississippi River.

The second matter of business regards the sale of bonds. The city plans to hold a bond sale on Oct. 3. Bonds to be sold are general obligation improvement bonds ($1,030,000), city charter bonds ($2,005,000) and equipment certificates ($310,000). The sale of charter bonds is subject to petition by voters. If no petition is received, the sale will move forward as scheduled.

