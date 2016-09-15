City proposes slightly lower tax rate for 2017

The city’s local tax capacity has been increasing since 2014, allowing the city to increase its tax levy dollars while reducing its tax rate. (Image courtesy of the City of Hastings)

The Hastings City Council approved its preliminary budget and property tax levy at its Sept. 6 meeting.

The preliminary rates set the maximum budget and tax levy for next year, although the council still has time to make adjustments that could result in a smaller budget.

For 2017, city staff has proposed a tax rate of 62.27 percent, slightly lower than this year’s 63.58 percent.

Although the tax rate is decreasing, the city’s tax capacity is increasing. According to city records, it’s estimated that Hastings will see a 4.15 percent increase in tax capacity.

“We’re back on the right trajectory,” said City Administrator Melanie Mesko Lee. “It is increasing.”

With the preliminary tax levy set at just under $13 million, it’s the higher tax capacity that allows the city to set a lower tax rate.

“You’re seeing the tax rate stay stable or trend downward when tax capacity is going up,” said councilmember Tony Alongi.

For the median-valued home in Hastings ($175,000), the preliminary tax rate would result in a lower local tax bill if the home’s value remained the same. However, that home is estimated to see an increase in value, which, with the proposed tax rate, would result in about a $20 per year increase on city taxes, Mesko Lee explained.

Council members spoke in favor of the preliminary budget. While Alongi said he still encourages staff to try to reduce the budget before the December deadline, he said he’s proud of the work the city has done.

“There’s not a lot of room to come down from this if we value … all the great departments we have in the city,” he said.

One of the notable increases in the 2017 preliminary budget is in staffing – specifically in the fire department. Those increases are the result of a fire department study that indicated staffing levels there were distressingly low.

Mayor Paul Hicks noted that this budget includes funding to begin the community engagement process needed to start working on improving the Vermillion Street corridor. That, he said, is an important project for the city to begin.

The preliminary budget also includes funds for the completion of the Riverfront Renaissance project. The last pieces of that include screening the electrical substation by the Highway 61 bridge and updating the alley north of East Second Street.

There are funds set aside for police body cameras, updates to the Hastings Family Aquatic Center (HFAC), the comprehensive plan, Vermillion River Falls bridge, two park playgrounds, a community survey and economic development initiatives.

Danna Elling Schultz, chair of the council’s finance committee, said that the budget largely focuses on public safety, public works and things the community really values, such as the LeDuc Historic Estate, Riverfront Renaissance and the HFAC.

The council unanimously approved the preliminary budget and levy. A truth in taxation hearing is scheduled for Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. in City Hall, and the final budget and levy is scheduled to be approved Dec. 19.