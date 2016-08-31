A recent survey conducted by the city’s planning and zoning department has prompted the Hastings Planning Commission to pursue further action in its review the city’s Original Hastings Design Standards (OHDS).

The OHDS is included in the city’s zoning code. According to the code, its purpose is to “preserve and enhance traditional neighborhood design by reflecting the general characteristics of buildings dating from 1845 to 1940, the predominate era for building construction within the OHDS District.”

In basic terms, the standards are set to ensure new construction or significant changes to homes within a neighborhood don’t disrupt the existing look or feel of that neighborhood.

The standards have been in place for 10 years, since March of 2006. Since then, only 23 projects have prompted OHDS review; of those, 10 were for garage construction, according to city documents. A city staff report states that 75 percent of the OHDS applications were received within the first five years of the ordinance’s creation.

The commission began reviewing the standards in June, after the Hastings City Council questioned whether the OHDS was necessary. After an initial discussion, the planning commissioners asked city staff to conduct a survey of residents within the OHDS district to get a better idea of residents’ concerns.

The survey was sent to all 450 houses within the district. The city received 45 responses (10 percent). The survey asked five simple questions (see below).

More than half the respondents said they were not aware their property was in the OHDS area, that they don’t believe OHDS has helped maintain the neighborhood character and that OHDS regulations aren’t necessary. City Planner Justin Fortney, in presenting the results to the Planning Commission Monday evening, said he found those results “distressing.”

The lack of awareness is what commissioners keyed in on first.

“We need to do better at getting that out there,” said commissioner Don Slaten.

“The city would be well served to really start marketing, more or less,” said commissioner and chairman Adam Estenson.

Estenson suggested the city could better mark the area to make it more visible, potentially utilizing street signs in the area to add OHDS district markers.

But the survey showed something else: OHDS district residents are nearly evenly split when it comes to their opinions on the standards. And that prompted the commissioners to consider what else could be done to involve residents in an OHDS review process. Estenson suggested creating a panel of residents to represent a variety of interests, holding neighborhood meetings and reaching out to landlords to gather more information.

“We want more input from those people,” he said.

Commission Bryan Alpaugh, however, focused on figuring out what actions need to happen.

“What are we expecting citizens to do?” he asked.

Commissioner Jeff Deaver figured that more community input would result in similar responses to those they already got on the survey.

They agreed, however, that more review of the standards is warranted.

“I’m a proponent of a review process,” Estenson said.

Since the commission didn’t have a clear idea of what their next actions were, commissioners asked staff to develop an action plan outlining the next steps in the review process, to be reviewed at a later discussion.

Regardless of the next steps, some commissioners expressed a note of caution. Looking throughout the district, said commissioner Noah Wallace, it’s hard to identify any single design theme other than “older homes,” he said. Because of that, it would be hard to determine what, exactly, the OHDS guidelines should be, he said.

Commissioner Mitch Johnson agreed, noting that the definitions would have to be broad, and that such a broad ordinance often doesn’t have the “teeth” to enforce design standards.

SURVEY QUESTIONS

• Were you aware that your property was in the OHDS area?

47% yes, 53% no

• Do you believe the OHDS area has helped maintain your neighborhood’s character over the past 12 years?

41% yes, 59% no

• Do you believe the OHDS regulations are necessary to maintain your neighborhood’s character?

44% yes, 56% no

• Would or have these OHDS regulations discouraged you from making improvements to your home?

28% yes, 72% no

• Do you believe the OHDS regulations should remain in place?

52% yes, 48% no