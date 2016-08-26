City agrees to sell property south of Walgreens

The Hastings City Council has agreed to sell a .29-acre lot located at the intersection of highways 55 and 61.

At its Aug. 15 meeting, the council unanimously approved a purchase agreement for the site with E&R Investments, a Minnesota company.

The city-owned parcel is located just south of Walgreens in Hastings and is commonly referred to as 11th Street, explained Community Development Director John Hinzman at the meeting. It is adjacent to another vacant lot to the south that had previously been residential; the home there was demolished in 2011, but the site has remained under private ownership.

According to the purchase agreement approved last week, the city will sell its parcel for $7 per square foot, for a total of $88,564. Closing is expected before the end of this year.

Hinzman told the council that E&R Investments also plans to acquire the private vacant lot adjacent to the city parcel, “to put up a development on that site,” Hinzman said.

The purchase and development agreement obligates E&R Investments to purchase and combine that parcel, located immediately to the south of the city-owned lot. It also stipulates that the construction process be initiated for the site by Dec. 31, 2017.

He said the investment company’s plans include provisions to acquire and develop another lot if it becomes available; that lot is located just north of Dairy Queen. It is currently occupied by a residential home.

The purchase price of the land was agreed upon by the council during a closed door session on July 18. At that time, E&R Investments had submitted a letter of intent to purchase the property.

State law (State Statute 13D.05, Subd. 3) allows the council to close a public meeting to determine the asking price for property to be sold by the government entity, to review confidential or protected nonpublic appraisal data or to develop or consider offers or counteroffers for the purchase of the property.

The closed door session lasted about 30 minutes, and afterwards the council re-opened the meeting to the public and authorized the signature of the letter of intent to purchase with the price updated to $7 per square foot.

Hot spot for development

The area has been a site “of some interest for some time for the city,” Hinzman said.

Last September, SuperAmerica submitted a letter of interest to the city in hopes of gaining support for construction of a new gas station and convenience store there. However, the city – keeping in line with many comments from residents – rejected the idea, saying that they didn’t think a gas station was a good fit for the site.

This time, the proposal seems to be one the city favors, although the developer has not publicly revealed the type of development it is planning.

“We know that it’s something that will be conducive to the corridor,” Mayor Paul Hicks said in a later interview, adding the assurance that the proposal is not another gas station.

The development company purchasing the land has not responded to a request for more information.

Hicks said that the plan is a long-range one that the city council is excited about, and one they believe will complement the region.

“This takes some property that’s not on the tax rolls and puts it back on the tax rolls,” he said.

Of course, there are still a number or hurdles that will have to be overcome before the public will see more activity on the site.

“There are a lot of negotiations that need to go on,” Hicks said.

More details about the plans will eventually make their way into the public light. Before any construction begins, the developer will need to submit site plans to the city and gain the proper building permits. Hinzman said he expects site plans to be submitted to the city in the next few weeks.