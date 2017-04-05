Select Chorale performs at Orchestra Hall

The concert featured seven choirs, including the HHS Select Chorale, each performing a 10-minute selection before all joining together in a 400-voice mass choir. Individual choirs were led by their own directors (Lin Warren for Hastings); the mass choir was directed by guest conductor Francisco Nunez, founder and conductor of Young People's Chorus of New York City.

Six high school choirs were selected for the concert through a statewide competitive audition process.

Participating choirs were Concordia University's St. Paul Christus Chorus, Albert Lea High School Concert Choir, Brainerd Senior High School Concert Choir, Champlin Park High School Concert Choir, Hastings High School Select Chorale, Roseville Area High School The Good 'Pellas chamber choir and Wayzata High School Concert Choir.