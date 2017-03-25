RAD Zoo visits Pleasant Hill Library

Jamie Pastika, the executive director at RAD Zoo, brought an assortment of reptiles and amphibians including snakes, lizards, frogs and turtles. Pastika took one animal out at a time and described its habitat and features. For example: the tortoise that he brought to the presentation has the potential to live for more than 60 years. The South American turtle that he brought has a long neck and can't fit its entire neck inside of its shell. Pastika also brought a legless lizard that looks like a snake but is actually considered to be a type of lizard.

Pastika answered several questions that the audience had for him throughout his presentation. Following the presentation, audience members were allowed to touch the animals in a controlled setting.

RAD Zoo is a reptile display that opened in 2009 and is located in Owatonna. The zoo is in an indoor facility that is open year round. Guests can visit more than 150 kinds of snakes, turtles, lizards, crocodilians, toads, frogs and salamanders from all over the world. Guests have the opportunity to feed salad to the tortoises or pellets to the pond turtles.