    Jazz concert in HHS auditorium March 23

    By Michelle Wirth Today at 2:14 p.m.
    Jazz students will perform in the Hastings High School Auditorium on March 23 at 7 p.m. (Submitted photo)

    A jazz concert featuring the Hastings Middle School eighth grade Jazz Band, Hastings High School band 1 and 2 and guest artist Greg Keel will be held in the Hastings High School Auditorium at 7 p.m. March 23.

    Keel has been a faculty member at MacPhail Center for Music since 1995, teaching saxophone, directing community partnership ensembles and instructing in the jazz combo and summer camp programs. He is on the faculty at Carleton College in Northfield and Hamline University in St. Paul. He has performed with a wide range of individuals in entertainment including Aretha Franklin, Dizzy Gillespie, Mel Torme, Natalie Cole, Johnny Mathis, Doc Severinsen, The Temptations, the Minnesota Orchestra and more.

    Keel spent some time with the Hastings jazz students in a rehearsal March 8.

    "Mr. Keel brings a wealth of experience, passion and history to this program and you can see by his bio that he is a top notch professional musician," said Jim Jacobsen, HHS band director.

