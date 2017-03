Four Hastings students were part of the Minnesota Band Director Association's 7-8 and 9-10 honor jazz bands recently. Jonah Walt, Ben Siebenaler, Carter Teegarden and Allison Amy performed at Lakeville South High School Saturday, March 4. The 7-8 Band was under the direction of Dr. John Paulson and the 9-10 Jazz Band was under the direction of Doug Little.