    St. John's hosts annual science and engineering fair

    By Michelle Wirth Today at 8:00 a.m.
    Sixth-grader Billy Wilson shows off his science fair project March 10. (Submitted photo)

    The annual science and engineering fair at St. John the Baptist Catholic School in Vermillion was held March 10. Students in third through sixth grade participated in the fair by completing a "scientific method project" or an "engineering project." Students in second grade completed a science project as well. Students in pre-K to first grade were invited to participate, but it was optional.

    Twelve students will advance to the Southern Minnesota Regional Science and Engineering Fair April 29 at Mankato State University. Students advancing include third-graders Piper Brockman, Allison Werner and Ryan Wentzler; fourth-graders Clara Wilson, Ella Luskey, Mary Strommen and Riley Ries; fifth-graders Chloe Hanson, Jack Sieben and Jacob Wagner; and sixth-graders Abby Strommen and Billy Wilson.

    Michelle Wirth

    Michelle Wirth graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire in 2013 with a degree in journalism and web design. She worked as a web content editor for a trade association before coming to the Hastings Star Gazette in 2016.

    mwirth@rivertowns.net
    (651) 319-4503
