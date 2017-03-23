St. John's hosts annual science and engineering fair
The annual science and engineering fair at St. John the Baptist Catholic School in Vermillion was held March 10. Students in third through sixth grade participated in the fair by completing a "scientific method project" or an "engineering project." Students in second grade completed a science project as well. Students in pre-K to first grade were invited to participate, but it was optional.
Twelve students will advance to the Southern Minnesota Regional Science and Engineering Fair April 29 at Mankato State University. Students advancing include third-graders Piper Brockman, Allison Werner and Ryan Wentzler; fourth-graders Clara Wilson, Ella Luskey, Mary Strommen and Riley Ries; fifth-graders Chloe Hanson, Jack Sieben and Jacob Wagner; and sixth-graders Abby Strommen and Billy Wilson.