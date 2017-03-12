Search
    HHS hosts All District Band Concert

    By Katrina Styx Today at 8:00 a.m.
    The All District Band Concert put seven bands on one stage. Three of them are pictured here. In the front is the seventh-grade band. To the left is the fifth-grade band. In the back is the sixth-grade band. (Star Gazette photos by Katrina Styx)1 / 7
    Members of the sixth-grade band are pictured at the concert during one of their songs.2 / 7
    Katherine Warren directs the eighth-grade band.3 / 7
    Members of the Hastings High School Wind Ensemble are pictured here.4 / 7
    Monday evening was a big night for Hastings student musicians. It was the All District Band Concert. The concert gathers all student musicians from fifth grade all the way up to seniors in high school and puts them on the same stage to perform together.

    A total of seven bands were arranged on the floor of the Hastings High School gymnasium. Each band played a selection of songs on their own, and at the end of the night, they all joined together as one massive band to play "New York, New York."

    The directors for the evening were Jim Jacobsen, Duane Oldham, Zac Tessling and Katherine Warren.

    Katrina Styx

    Katrina Styx started working at the Hastings Star Gazette 2010 as a reporter. She became the editor in 2016. She has a bachelor's degree in English with a minor in journalism from the University of Wisconsin - River Falls. Prior to coming to Hastings, Katrina reported for weekly newspapers in Jordan, Minn., and River Falls, Wis.

