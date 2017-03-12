HHS hosts All District Band Concert
Monday evening was a big night for Hastings student musicians. It was the All District Band Concert. The concert gathers all student musicians from fifth grade all the way up to seniors in high school and puts them on the same stage to perform together.
A total of seven bands were arranged on the floor of the Hastings High School gymnasium. Each band played a selection of songs on their own, and at the end of the night, they all joined together as one massive band to play "New York, New York."
The directors for the evening were Jim Jacobsen, Duane Oldham, Zac Tessling and Katherine Warren.