HHS French program hosts Mardi Gras celebration

Mardi Gras, which means Fat Tuesday, is celebrated all over the world on the day before Ash Wednesday.

Just a few of the games at the event included golf, plinko, basketball, cupcake eating and a foot race. At the cupcake eating station, the participants were given a cupcake to eat with the challenge of eating it with no hands as fast as they could manage.

After participating at each station, kids were given "doubloons," or purple and green coins. The doubloons were used to win an assortment of prizes from the Mardi Gras boutique.

There were several bead drops throughout the evening when the senior French program members tossed beaded necklaces from the bridge to a crowd of people below.