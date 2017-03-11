Search
    HHS French program hosts Mardi Gras celebration

    By Michelle Wirth Today at 8:00 a.m.
    1 / 8
    2 / 8
    It was a race to the finish line for these kids at the game station with floor scooters.3 / 8
    Lily Krieger, Gracie Robles and Bella Robles celebrated at the Mardi Gras event by playing games. (Star Gazette photo by Michelle Wirth)4 / 8
    Ana Frantzick and Erica Kraft pose for a photo with some of the Mardi Gras decorations.5 / 8
    Some of the students involved in hosting the Mardi Gras event posed for a photo. Pictured, from left, is French teacher Erica Petersen, Stacy Monjeau, Kyle Renfroe, Elizabeth Bruch Anderson, Brady Braun, Jack Carlson and Peter Curtis. (Star Gazette photos by Michelle Wirth)6 / 8
    The bounce house, in the shape of a castle, was a hit with the kids.7 / 8
    The cupcake eating station gave this child a mouthful.8 / 8

    Community members "Let the Good Times Roll" at the Mardi Gras celebration at Hastings High School o Feb. 28. The HHS French program hosted the event in the HHS commons area with game stations, a bounce house in the shape of a castle, food, face paint, balloon hats and more.

    Mardi Gras, which means Fat Tuesday, is celebrated all over the world on the day before Ash Wednesday.

    Just a few of the games at the event included golf, plinko, basketball, cupcake eating and a foot race. At the cupcake eating station, the participants were given a cupcake to eat with the challenge of eating it with no hands as fast as they could manage.

    After participating at each station, kids were given "doubloons," or purple and green coins. The doubloons were used to win an assortment of prizes from the Mardi Gras boutique.

    There were several bead drops throughout the evening when the senior French program members tossed beaded necklaces from the bridge to a crowd of people below.

    Michelle Wirth

    Michelle Wirth graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire in 2013 with a degree in journalism and web design. She worked as a web content editor for a trade association before coming to the Hastings Star Gazette in 2016.

    mwirth@rivertowns.net
    (651) 319-4503
