Riverside Company claims grand champion at Totino-Grace

Saturday's competition ended with another grand champion trophy for Riverside Company, its fourth out of five competitions so far this season. Riverside Company also won best band, best choreography and best vocals.

Going into the competition, Riverside Company was the defending champion. They've won grand champion at Totino-Grace every year since 2012. Still, they knew they had some tough choirs to beat. Among the 11 groups competing in Class AA, Hastings faced Friend de Coup from Mitchell, S.D., a group that had taken second to Riverside in Omaha, Neb., and Spotlighters from Janesville, Wis., a choir that brought a record of first-, second- and third-place finishes with them. The heavy competition, however, came from Tiger Rhythm, a group from Broken Arrow High School in Oklahoma that ultimately took second place at Totino-Grace.

In Class A, with a total of nine groups performing, Upstage Revolution finished in fourth place. Divaz also competed in Class A.

Next for the Hastings show choirs is the annual postseason show, which is scheduled for March 27. There will be two performances, one at 6 p.m. and another at 8 p.m. All three Hastings show choirs will perform in this non-competition event. Reserved seats are $8 and general admission is $5. Tickets are available for sale at the high school now until the event.

After that, Riverside Company will head to Nashville on April 1. In Tier I, they'll compete against nine other choirs from around the country. Riverside Company will compete in the championship division, the most competitive division at the event. It is also the only division eligible for the finals round.