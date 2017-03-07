Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    HHS singers honored at MMEA conference

    By Katrina Styx Today at 1:00 p.m.
    The HHS men's chorus is pictured performing at the MMEA conference. They were one of five featured choirs at the event. (Submitted photo)1 / 3
    Pictured in the front row, from left, is Megan Myers, Amy Rodriguez, Grace Reilly and Eva Storkamp. In the back, there is Sierra Ahrens, Sam Nutter, Sydney Kilfoyl and Ellie Gullicks. (Star Gazette photo by Michelle Wirth)2 / 3
    Matt Leifeld, Ian Sundberg, Yohan Morales, Derek Rupe, James McCord and Sam Poncelet performed as part of the MMEA All-State choir. (Submitted photo)3 / 3

    Several Hastings High School vocalists were featured at the Minnesota Music Educators Association annual conference.

    Six students were selected to sing in the MMEA All-State program and performed at Orchestra Hall Saturday, Feb. 18. Matt Leifeld, Ian Sundberg, Yohan Morales, Derek Rupe, James McCord and Sam Poncelet were selected for the All-State choir through a statewide audition process, said HHS choir director Lin Warren. Across Minnesota, about 1,500 to 2,000 students audition for the All-State choir.

    HHS students were also selected to be part of the state ninth- and 10th-grade honor choir. They are Megan Myers, Amy Rodriguez, Grace Reilly, Eva Storkamp, Sierra Ahrens, Sam Nutter, Sydney Kilfoyl and Ellie Gullicks. The honor choir performed Thursday, Feb. 16.

    Also as part of the MMEA conference, the HHS men's chorus was a featured performing group. They submitted a taped audition last May, Warren said. MMEA selected five choirs to feature, including Hastings. The HHS singers performed a 25-minute program Friday, Feb. 17.

    Explore related topics:NewseducationhastingsminnesotaMMEAMusicChoirHHS
    Katrina Styx

    Katrina Styx started working at the Hastings Star Gazette 2010 as a reporter. She became the editor in 2016. She has a bachelor's degree in English with a minor in journalism from the University of Wisconsin - River Falls. Prior to coming to Hastings, Katrina reported for weekly newspapers in Jordan, Minn., and River Falls, Wis.

    KStyx@hastingsstargazette.com
    (651) 319-4501
    Advertisement
    randomness