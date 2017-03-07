HHS singers honored at MMEA conference
Several Hastings High School vocalists were featured at the Minnesota Music Educators Association annual conference.
Six students were selected to sing in the MMEA All-State program and performed at Orchestra Hall Saturday, Feb. 18. Matt Leifeld, Ian Sundberg, Yohan Morales, Derek Rupe, James McCord and Sam Poncelet were selected for the All-State choir through a statewide audition process, said HHS choir director Lin Warren. Across Minnesota, about 1,500 to 2,000 students audition for the All-State choir.
HHS students were also selected to be part of the state ninth- and 10th-grade honor choir. They are Megan Myers, Amy Rodriguez, Grace Reilly, Eva Storkamp, Sierra Ahrens, Sam Nutter, Sydney Kilfoyl and Ellie Gullicks. The honor choir performed Thursday, Feb. 16.
Also as part of the MMEA conference, the HHS men's chorus was a featured performing group. They submitted a taped audition last May, Warren said. MMEA selected five choirs to feature, including Hastings. The HHS singers performed a 25-minute program Friday, Feb. 17.