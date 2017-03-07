HHS singers honored at MMEA conference

HHS students were also selected to be part of the state ninth- and 10th-grade honor choir. They are Megan Myers, Amy Rodriguez, Grace Reilly, Eva Storkamp, Sierra Ahrens, Sam Nutter, Sydney Kilfoyl and Ellie Gullicks. The honor choir performed Thursday, Feb. 16.

Also as part of the MMEA conference, the HHS men's chorus was a featured performing group. They submitted a taped audition last May, Warren said. MMEA selected five choirs to feature, including Hastings. The HHS singers performed a 25-minute program Friday, Feb. 17.