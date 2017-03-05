Search
    Hastings hosts Swingin' on the River

    By Hastings newsroom Today at 8:00 a.m.
    Hastings High School hosted the annual Swingin' on the River competition last weekend. Pictured here on stage is Upstage Revolution. (Photos courtesy of Beck Photography)1 / 6
    Upstage Revolution gave an exhibition performance just before the finals began.2 / 6
    The Bridge Street Singers from St. Francis were among the competitors.3 / 6
    Riverside Company exhibited its skills on its home stage at the end of the day-long competition.4 / 6
    St. Francis students in the Bridge Street Singers choir competed here over the weekend. They are directed by HHS director Lin Warren's son.5 / 6
    Divaz performed their show at the end of the main set of competitions.6 / 6

    Hastings High School hosted its own show choir competition Saturday, Feb. 25. The event attracted 15 show choirs in Class A and Class AA; some choirs had to cancel due to winter weather conditions last Friday. Two schools from Bemidji and Waconia joined the event last-minute.

    Hastings' three show choirs (Riverside Company, Upstage Revolution and Divaz) all performed their shows at the event, but as the host school, they did not compete.

    The St. Francis "Bridge Street Singers" claimed the Grand Champion award. They were followed by Totino Grace's "Company of Singers," Bemidji's "Vocalmotive," Waconia's "Power Company," Bloomington Kennedy's "Rhythm in Gold," and Totino Grace's "T-Tones."

    Caption awards went to the Bridge Street Singers for best vocals and Company of Singers for best choreography and best band.

    The T-Tones claimed the best single gender group award.

    In Class A, Waconia's "The Current" took first place, followed by Bemidji's "La Voce Ballo" and Bloomington Kennedy's "East Side Swingers."

    People's Choice Awards went to Vocalmotive for best opener, Rhythm in Gold for best closer and East Side Swingers for overall people's choice.

    Best male soloist (AA) was Ben Kroll of Totino Grace. Best female soloist (AA) was Susanna Roed of Bemidji. Best male soloist (A) was Quin Wambeka of Waconia's "The Current." Best female soloist (A) was Cora Crocker of Bloomington Kennedy. "La Voce Ballo" won best combo (A) and "Power Company" won best crew.

