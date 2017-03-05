Hastings hosts Swingin' on the River

Hastings' three show choirs (Riverside Company, Upstage Revolution and Divaz) all performed their shows at the event, but as the host school, they did not compete.

The St. Francis "Bridge Street Singers" claimed the Grand Champion award. They were followed by Totino Grace's "Company of Singers," Bemidji's "Vocalmotive," Waconia's "Power Company," Bloomington Kennedy's "Rhythm in Gold," and Totino Grace's "T-Tones."

Caption awards went to the Bridge Street Singers for best vocals and Company of Singers for best choreography and best band.

The T-Tones claimed the best single gender group award.

In Class A, Waconia's "The Current" took first place, followed by Bemidji's "La Voce Ballo" and Bloomington Kennedy's "East Side Swingers."

People's Choice Awards went to Vocalmotive for best opener, Rhythm in Gold for best closer and East Side Swingers for overall people's choice.

Best male soloist (AA) was Ben Kroll of Totino Grace. Best female soloist (AA) was Susanna Roed of Bemidji. Best male soloist (A) was Quin Wambeka of Waconia's "The Current." Best female soloist (A) was Cora Crocker of Bloomington Kennedy. "La Voce Ballo" won best combo (A) and "Power Company" won best crew.