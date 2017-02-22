Winter Jam raises $2,500 for field trips
More than $2,500 was raised for the early childhood programming Feb. 10 at Tilden Community Center during the Little Raiders Winter Jam.
More than 200 people attended the event, which was specifically held in order to raise funds for field trips. Field trips provide hands-on learning experience that takes place outside of the classroom.
There were games, food, a silent auction and Wendy's Wiggle Jiggle Jam, which provided an interactive music experience for the children and families. Games included boat races, coconut bowling, sweep the deck, a treasure dig and other games related to pirates.