SEAS celebrates Catholic Schools Week

The SEAS teachers participated in several games during the Teacher Olympics. There was a hockey stick potato relay in which the teachers had to stick handle a potato around a cone down and back. There was a dance-off to a '70s song, '80s song and '90s song (the team with the loudest cheer won). Finally, there was an Olympic disc relay. Teachers had to balance a beanbag on their head while they held a torch, run to get a disc and put it in a bucket. The winning team included Anne Burns, Jane Lynch and Emily Chandler.

SEAS held an open house event for community visitors. They were given a tour by fifth-grade students at SEAS. Visitors included state representative Tony Jurgens, the Hastings Star Gazette, Smead Manufacturing, Carpenter Nature Center, Caturia-Smidt Funeral Home, Green Mill, Hastings Fire Department and Dan Rother Photography.

Tim Sullivan, SEAS principal, announced the winner of SEAS Heart of the School Wednesday afternoon following Mass. Barb Laumeyer, SEAS preschool director, was the 2017 winner.

Each year, SEAS honors one of their staff or faculty members with the Heart of the School award for their hard work and commitment to making the school great. This year, Laumeyer received 17 out of 20 nominations.

Sullivan read some of the comments that people wrote about Laumeyer when they nominated her for the award. One comment was that she is passionate about the students and will go out of her way to make them feel welcome at the school. Other comments said that Laumeyer gives her heart, mind and soul to SEAS, she gives 110 percent and she lives and dies for the school and students.

The 57th annual Patriot Tournament was held Feb. 10 and 11. Results from the tournament can be found in the sports section this week.