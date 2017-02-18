Pinecrest students demonstrate new skills in concert

The opening number, "This Land is Your Land," was sung by all the third- and fourth-grade classes. Each third-grade classroom performed their own number. The Pinecrest Panther Choir sang a Puerto Rican folk song titled "En La Feria de San Juan." Each fourth-grade classroom performed their own song, and then all the classes joined together for an African-American spiritual song titled "This Train is Marching In."

Students sang a variety of musical selections and used a variety of instruments. Songs were sung in English, Japanese, Hebrew and Spanish. Various instruments were used throughout the concert that demonstrated the students' ability to maintain a steady beat. Instruments included metallophones, xylophones, glockenspiels, bass bars, cymbals, gong, triangles, chime trees, wood blocks, slapsticks, guiros and hand drums.

Poncelet said that she was very proud of the students' work and effort that they put into the show.

"I know these are the students that are going to be a huge success in our middle school choir, band and orchestra programs as well as our Hastings High School marching band, orchestra and show choir programs," Poncelet said.