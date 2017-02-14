Search
    St. John's hosts family science night

    By Michelle Wirth Today at 2:20 p.m.
    Jack Sieben shows his movie titled "Wild Wild West." (Submitted photo)1 / 2
    Allison Werner is pictured in a classroom that was transformed into the solar system. (Submitted photo)2 / 2

    St. John the Baptist School in Vermillion hosted a family science night Jan. 31.

    Students and parents visited the classrooms throughout science night to explore different activities and projects. There was an ice cream making activity and a walkthrough space where a classroom was transformed into the solar system. Science, technology, arts and engineering project demonstrations were conducted by the students.

     The event served as a kickoff for the science fair season, which will culminate at the annual science fair March 10. Students in third through sixth grade will follow the scientific method or engineering method as they work on their projects. Students prepare a display board to communicate their project to others. Several students will be chosen to advance to the regional competition April 29, in Mankato.

    Michelle Wirth

    Michelle Wirth graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire in 2013 with a degree in journalism and web design. She worked as a web content editor for a trade association before coming to the Hastings Star Gazette in 2016.

    mwirth@rivertowns.net
    (651) 319-4503
