St. John's hosts family science night
St. John the Baptist School in Vermillion hosted a family science night Jan. 31.
Students and parents visited the classrooms throughout science night to explore different activities and projects. There was an ice cream making activity and a walkthrough space where a classroom was transformed into the solar system. Science, technology, arts and engineering project demonstrations were conducted by the students.
The event served as a kickoff for the science fair season, which will culminate at the annual science fair March 10. Students in third through sixth grade will follow the scientific method or engineering method as they work on their projects. Students prepare a display board to communicate their project to others. Several students will be chosen to advance to the regional competition April 29, in Mankato.