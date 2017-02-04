SEAS preschoolers volunteer with Second Stork
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton preschoolers recently volunteered with Second Stork, a nonprofit located in the Twin Cities that works to provide struggling new moms with basic and much needed supplies for their babies.
The SEAS preschoolers helped package everyday items for new moms and babies. They sorted and packaged 12 bags, which included 100 diapers and wipes.
Second Stork was founded in 2009 to help fulfill the immediate needs for families of newborns who lack the resources to bring their baby home from the hospital with even the most basic supplies.