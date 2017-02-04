Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    SEAS preschoolers volunteer with Second Stork

    By Michelle Wirth on Feb 4, 2017 at 8:00 a.m.
    The St. Elizabeth Ann Seton preschoolers partnered with Second Stork to help struggling new moms with basic needs for their newborn when they leave the hospital. (Submitted photo)1 / 2
    Mason Raway helps sort the supplies for Second Stork. (Submitted photo)2 / 2

    St. Elizabeth Ann Seton preschoolers recently volunteered with Second Stork, a nonprofit located in the Twin Cities that works to provide struggling new moms with basic and much needed supplies for their babies.

    The SEAS preschoolers helped package everyday items for new moms and babies. They sorted and packaged 12 bags, which included 100 diapers and wipes.

    Second Stork was founded in 2009 to help fulfill the immediate needs for families of newborns who lack the resources to bring their baby home from the hospital with even the most basic supplies.

    Explore related topics:NewseducationhastingsseasEducationVolunteeringPreschoolSecond Stork
    Michelle Wirth

    Michelle Wirth graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire in 2013 with a degree in journalism and web design. She worked as a web content editor for a trade association before coming to the Hastings Star Gazette in 2016.

    mwirth@rivertowns.net
    (651) 319-4503
    Advertisement
    randomness