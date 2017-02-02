Local schools to celebrate Catholic Schools Week

St. John the Baptist Catholic School in Vermillion and St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School will observe the annual celebration with various activities.

St. John's started Catholic Schools Week with an all-school Mass at St. John the Baptist Church on Jan. 29, but they also had some preparation for the week. Students in pre-K through sixth grade made posters, wrote essays or wrote poems to commemorate Catholic schools and in particular, St. John's. The creative projects answered the question: "How am I a better person because of my experience at St. John's School?"

Other activities throughout Catholic Schools Week at St. John's included a book fair, prayer writing, a family science night and roller skating at Skateville in Burnsville. An open house will be held Friday, Feb. 3, for anyone interested in learning more about the school. Finally, a family picnic will be held at noon Feb. 3, in the church basement and a prayer service in St. John's School Community Room from 3:10-3:30 p.m. the same day will conclude the week's festivities.

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton plans to celebrate Catholic Schools Week Feb. 3-12. They will kick off the celebration week with Taco Bingo Night. Principal Tim Sullivan said the event is exactly what it sounds like; they will eat tacos and play bingo.

"It's meant to be a family night, which is really key," Sullivan said.

Sullivan said he will thank the parishioners during the weekend Masses, and then the following week will consist of other activities. The festivities will include various dress up days throughout the week, a teacher olympics and a basketball competition between eighth-graders and the middle school teachers.

Sullivan said Catholic Schools Week is all about celebrating schools' focus on faith, knowledge and service in the community. Their mission is to not only enlighten minds academically, but also spiritually by helping students grow in the faith, Sullivan said.