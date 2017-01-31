School board honors employees of the semester

The six employees who received an award included school resource officer David Bauer, Kennedy Elementary School Secretary Marcia Crandall, Hastings Middle School teacher Matt Bruns, Hastings High School nurse Keri Cotton, McAuliffe Elementary School music teacher Leigh Ann Garner and McAuliffe Elementary School instructional lab technician Beth Shofner.

Nominees for the award had to be a permanent employee and approved by his or her supervisor prior to being named an award recipient.

Some criteria for nominations included dedication to fulfilling job responsibilities, serving as a role model to others, going above and beyond requirements of the job, using effective listening skills, having a team player attitude, professional demeanor, taking initiative, integrity on and off the job, and more.

Once during each semester, the District 200 Recognition Committee selects six recipients from the pool of nominees. In May, all 12 recipients from both semesters will be voted on by the District 200 staff and then the individual from that group of 12 will be recognized as the Employee of the Year.