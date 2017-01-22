Devin Plank wins HMS National Geographic Bee

All 1,400 HMS students participated in the written classroom round of the bee. From there, the top students in each grade qualified for the intermediate round, consisting of both written and oral questions. Finally, 10 students qualified for the school championship.

The questions in the bee were asked by Mark Zuzek, HMS principal, and Jack Raway, the 2016 HMS bee winner.

The HMS bee judges were Christy Warner and Jim Hanson, eighth-grade social studies teachers, and Justin Hahn, assistant principal.

While only one student could win the bee, all of them put in good effort.

"All the contestants did their very best," Warner said.

Thousands of schools in the United States and the five U.S. territories participate in the 2017 National Geographic Bee. The school champions will take a qualifying test and up to 100 of the top scorers will be eligible to compete in the state Bee on March 31 at Mankato State University. The state winners are then provided with an all-expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C. to compete in the Bee's National Championship round May 15-17. The prize for the national champion is a $50,000 college scholarship.

Everyone can test their geographic knowledge by downloading the "National Geographic GeoBee Challenge" app, which has more than 1,000 questions from past bees.