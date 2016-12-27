Eighth-graders focus through teacher's guided math

Growing up, he attended a private school in Chicago. There, he said, he should have been identified as an English learner student because he spoke Italian at home. He wasn't, however, and that made language arts pretty difficult for him in school. Math, on the other hand, is something he really excelled at.

"Numbers are numbers everywhere," Mollo said.

Math was a lot easier for Mollo, so he went through school enrolling in advanced math courses despite needing to take lower level English classes. Once he realized math was easier for him, he said he just gravitated toward it.

Despite his challenges with English as a child, Rosario caught up and continued his education at Saint Mary's University of Minnesota. It was there that he received a degree in elementary education (K-6, and fifth- through eighth-grade math) and eventually a certificate in gifted inclusive education.

He said he ended up liking the middle school age range more so than elementary or high school.

"They can be independent enough, but they're not too cool for school yet where they are high schoolers and they're ready to be done," Mollo said.

In order to keep his students engaged with what they are learning, Mollo said he uses a technique called guided math. He splits his class into four different groups where one group takes a quiz, one watches a video he made about the math lesson, another group does fast math and a fourth group works with him at the back table doing math problems. Every eight minutes, the students rotate what they are doing.

The benefit to guided math, he said, is that he can work better with seven or eight students at a time compared to a whole class of 30 students. Mollo said he can get an understanding of how well each student is understanding the lesson by working with a smaller group. The other benefit is that it allows students to get up and move around.

"Physically getting up (and) walking over, even that extra 10 steps kind of wake(s) you up again," Mollo said.

In addition to finding ways to keep students engaged, Mollo said he has been talking to his students about the classes they will be taking as freshmen in high school. He said many colleges look at how well students do in the first three years of high school, so his students will need to be prepared. In order to get them ready, he gives them freedom to get their work done on their own.

"I think a lot of (students), with that freedom, rise up and are like 'you're right, I should start thinking about high school and college,'" Mollo said.