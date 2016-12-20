Hastings grad wins trip to see 'Hamilton' in Chicago

Gergen collected his prize Dec. 3 when he traveled to Chicago in an all-expense-paid trip to see the play "Hamilton." The play is about America's founding father, Alexander Hamilton, who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first treasury secretary.

"This trip was without a doubt one of the best days of my life," Gergen said.

Nine other St. Olaf students traveled to Chicago with Gergen, a trip provided by The Institute for Freedom & Community. The Institute's goal is to foster civil discourse in democracy. The essay contest was open to first-year students at St. Olaf College and asked participants to respond to one of two possible topics.

Gergen responded to the question, "If the two candidates running for President this November were Alexander Hamilton and Thomas Jefferson, whom would you vote for and why?" Gergen's response was printed in the Oct. 27 edition of the Hastings Star Gazette.

With an interest in political science, Gergen said he knew that the play would be a great opportunity to meet new people who would give him the opportunity to have some intelligent and thoughtful discussions. He also really wanted to see the musical.

Gergen said he was blown away by the play and he felt grateful and humbled to be able to see it. He said there were many older adults there who had dreamed to come to the play, yet he was given the opportunity to see it at such a young age.

"It's such an interesting story to hear told, as Hamilton is one of the founding fathers who gets ignored more often than any one of the other ones, like Jefferson and Washington," Gergen said.

In addition to seeing the play, Gergen said he and the other students went to the John Hancock building to take in the view of the Chicago skyline. They also went to Michigan Avenue where they handed out grocery gift cards and hats to the homeless and spread knowledge about the Institute.

"It was really cool to see their faces light up and it really allowed us to feel like we were making a difference," Gergen said.

The group spread the word about St. Olaf's music program with some handouts then visited Cloud Gate or "The Bean," Gergen said. The group saw the musical that evening and then went out to see Navy Pier on Sunday before heading home.