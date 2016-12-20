Art teacher turned school counselor joins HHS

"That was the biggest factor in coming back to Minnesota, was to to be closer to family," Cooper said.

They started searching for jobs and Cooper was offered a position at a school just outside of Rochester. He said he declined that offer just so that he could interview at Hastings High School.

Cooper said he already had his eye on Hastings because it was so similar to the Illiniois town he was working in. Both towns had rivers, bridges and the same socioeconomic status. He remembered the city of Hastings from a road trip he took years ago.

"My wife and I drove through this town on our way back from driving up north for vacation...I remember thinking, 'This is a nice little river town,'" Cooper said.

His choice to decline the other offer worked out for him, because he started at HHS this fall.

After graduating from the University of Florida with an undergraduate degree in art education, Cooper worked as an art teacher at McHenry East High School just outside of Chicago. It was there that he discovered his interest in counseling.

Cooper said he always hated giving grades to kids in art because it is so subjective. He preferred letting them create, have fun and build a relationship with them. He said the counselors at the school started sending kids to his classroom because they recognized the support he was giving kids.

He said he found it more gratifying to work with students on a personal level rather than telling them whether or not they were getting an 'A' in class.

"It was 'I can be a support for you, a positive aspect and not just someone who gives you a good grade,'" Cooper said.

Cooper said after he started working with the counselors a little bit they finally told him, "you should consider being a counselor." After hearing that, he said he started to consider counseling. He went on to get his masters degree in school counseling from Concordia University of Chicago.

After graduating with a masters, Cooper was hired on at the same school he had been teaching at but this time as a counselor.

With it being Cooper's first year at HHS, he said he hopes to attend lots of sporting events and community events. He was off to a good start in the fall acting as assistant coach for the HHS football team. It's also the first time he has lived in the same community he is working in, so he said he wants to be entrenched in the community, "pending of course my two-year-old."