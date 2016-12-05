Tim Sullivan, principal at SEAS, said he is impressed with the students. The school has students take the MAPS test in the fall and spring as a way to examine if any curriculum changes need to be made or improved.

Students were tested in math, reading and language. Each grade, first through eighth, exceeded the norm RIT (Rasch Unit) value of their grade level. The norm RIT value refers to where a student, at that grade level, should be at in a "typical school" during the fall testing season.

The eighth-graders in particular scored higher than an 11th-grade level. Their math score was particularly impressive with a score of 252.7, whereas the norm RIT value is 226.3. Laurie Osberg, eighth-grade teacher at SEAS, said she would attribute the success of her students to several things, but this particular class seems to really like math. The parents of the students are very supportive and have high standards for the school and their children.

"We increased the rigor of our math courses several years ago and I believe that we are continuing to see the fruits of this now," Osberg said.

Sullivan said he likes this particular test because it adjusts to the learner, so if the student gets the first two or three questions right, it gives them more challenging questions until they start missing some.

"Then it backs them off a little bit and tries to establish a baseline and that's what their score ends up being," Sullivan said.

Many times the first- and second-graders will be asked multiplication and division questions during the math test and become concerned because they have never done that before. Sullivan said the teachers have to tell them that it is OK; it just means they are doing really well on the test and it is challenging them. The test itself even says that students will not get every question correct. He said they just want their students to put forth their best effort.

"If a student is not being challenged, then a student is not learning," Sullivan said.

Sullivan attributes the success of this year's test scores to several things, but the teachers are at the top of the list because they are there every day, noticing when kids need help and staying late. He said the mission of the school and the parents are two more reasons for the success of the test results.

SEAS students will take the MAPS test again in the spring. Sullivan said he is hoping the scores are even higher because they are always looking for progress.

"That shows that our teachers, and our students, and our parents and the community are doing something right," Sullivan said.