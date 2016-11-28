“I had already done the spring with my student teaching so it was pretty easy to jump in (having) already worked with these people before,” Cobenais said.

Cobenais said she grew up wanting to be a teacher and enjoys the early childhood age, especially kindergarten. It’s their love of school, excitement, hugs and smiles that she likes the most, she said, and “having the ability to have that first hold on them and get them so interested and excited about school.”

As a kindergarten teacher, Cobenais said she is always on her toes. She finds different ways to keep her students engaged, whether it means making funny voices or turning something into a joke so that they remember it better. Learning needs to be fun or upbeat, or you’re going to lose them, she said.

One way Cobenais recently captured the kindergarteners’ attention was by playing a Jack in the Box phonics game. The children would sit down and Cobenais would say a word such as “pizza;” if the child’s name started with the same letter as the word, they would have to stand up.

“So it’s kind of getting them to hear that beginning sound and recognizing their own letter and hearing that,” Cobenais said.

Pinecrest’s principal, Paul Bakker, even stopped by to play the game with the kids. Cobenais said the kids loved it and it was a fun and quick way for her to see who is understanding those letter sounds and who might not be.

With this being her first full year teaching, Cobenais said she is excited to see the progression of her students from beginning to end.

Some students go to kindergarten without even knowing their ABC’s and then they end up learning to read before the end of the year. She is excited to see that growth and build relationships with her students.

“I want to get them to grow as much academically as well as socially and emotionally so that they’re ready for everything that’s coming their way the next year,” Cobenais said.