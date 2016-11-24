“It just allowed him that time to step away from the stressors that were going on in his original school setting and focus on healing him,” Wendy said.

Kyle started at Insight School in the eighth grade. Wendy said one of the most beneficial components of him attending the online school was the flexibility. He was able to go to his doctor appointments while still being able to view the recording of a class he may have missed from earlier in the day.

The teacher support was an important component to the success of Kyle’s education at Insight, Wendy said. Julie Stewart was one teacher in particular who helped Kyle tremendously, Wendy said.

Stewart said she watched Kyle’s confidence and leadership skills grow throughout his education at Insight School. She said he was able to take charge of his education.

“I think it gave him time to kind of just focus on his education and not have to worry about all the other things that were causing him trouble,” said Julie Stewart, a teacher at Insight School.

For some students, distractions can have a big impact on the education of a student. One way the online setting works at Insight is through the team approach. Stewart said it takes a village to help a student be successful and at Insight that means parents, siblings, teachers, advisors and guidance counselors.

“I think it’s an amazing option that all students have right now because not all students learn sitting in rows in a classroom,” Stewart said.

Kyle, who is now a junior in high school, transitioned back into a public school setting at Hastings High School this year. When he first started at Insight School, he said he had no intention of returning to a public school setting. However, after working through some of his internal struggles, through the support of his family and teachers, he started thinking he was ready to go back.

Now that he has returned to the area school, he said he has discovered both positives and negatives. His school days seem a little longer and he doesn’t have the option to sleep in a little, but he does like all the electives that are offered and having a routine again has helped him.

“Getting out there again was probably the most beneficial thing for me,” Kyle said.

Kyle said he gained a lot of helpful skills through an online school settings. He learned a lot of organizational skills and time management that he said he has been able to bring with him into the public school setting.

After deciding to leave the online educational setting that allowed him to work on his anxiety and depression management, he left a message for the remaining students at Insight School along with eight helpful tips for them to succeed. Read below for part of his message:

This year I am taking a big step in my life and I have decided to go back to public High School as a full-time student. After battling anxiety and depression for years, K12 has made it possible for me to make a full recovery. The staff have made many accommodations for me to go to therapy appointments and to make it easier for me to function in school. All of the staff, my teachers, counselors and advisers have all gone above and beyond to help me in every way they could. The students were also there to support me and I have met lots of amazing kids through class connects and at events like the MOA and Science Museum. I am so thankful I was able to be apart of such a wonderful school system. I don't know what else to (say) but thank you for all that everyone has done.