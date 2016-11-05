foundation, so when they enter kindergarten, they are confident and ready to learn,” Hakseth said. She is currently licensed as a C3 group family child care which allows her to watch up to 14 children with a second adult. She currently has 11 children enrolled. Hakseth is one of several other Twin Cities local businesses earning their Parent Aware Ratings. She earned four out of four stars. The Parent Aware Ratings are a consumer-like service that helps parents find child care and preschools in their area using kindergarten readiness best practices. The best practices measured by the ratings include use of proven, evidence-based curriculum, teacher train

ing, teaching materials and teaching methods. Hakseth said improvements made by the child are documented through observations and assessing. “The information is then applied to planning curriculum to meet each child’s needs,” she said. Hakseth said her best feedback comes from former families. One mother texted her saying her child, who is currently in first grade, is working second grade material. According to PASR, up to 90 percent of brain development occurs before age 5, making the first five years of life a critical time to have children in stimulating learning environments. For more information about the programs or PASR, visit www.parentaware.org.