HHS Wind Ensemble hosts Connection Concert

The concert is called the Connections Concert, as its purpose is to build connections through music and encourage students to continue playing music throughout their lives. The HHS band shared the stage with two bands that prove that it is possible to play music without becoming a professional.

The River Valley Band is Hastings' and Prescott's local community band, founded in 2010. Its members range in age from students to retired folks and everywhere in between. It is currently directed by Rufino Ochoada. The Medalist Concert Band is a volunteer group of 70 Twin Cities area musicians and was founded in 1968. It maintains three primary purposes: to provide adult musicians with an opportunity to perform, to provide Bloomington and the surrounding area with outstanding musical concerts and to provide young musicians, like those in the HHS Wind Ensemble, with a model of music as a lifelong hobby.

The evening started with four selections from the River Valley Band, followed by the HHS Wind Ensemble, which played four selections as well. The Medalist Concert Band wrapped up the evening with five selections.

The HHS Wind Ensemble will next perform Nov. 16, at a University of Wisconsin-River Falls band invitational with guest composer and clinician Johan de Meij. The HHS bands and jazz band will present the fall band concert on Nov. 17, starting at 7 p.m. at HHS.