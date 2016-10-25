Catholic schools raise money in marathon fundraiser

Mike Strommen, principal of St. John’s, took the fundraiser name quite literally by running a marathon during a school day plus a few miles. He ran 28.4 miles (a marathon is typically 26.2 miles) through the students’ hometowns of Miesville, New Trier, Hampton and Vermillion.

Strommen said he wanted to do the run as a way to motivate the students and also promote healthy living. He said he was out on a run one day when the idea came to him. He thought, “we need to do something a little different, unique and crazy this year.” That is when he challenged the students. He made a deal that if they reached their goal of $20,000 raised, he would complete an actual marathon during a school day. The students surpassed that goal by raising $22,000.

On Oct. 14, St. John’s students were present to help send Strommen off on his run. He ran the full 28.4 miles with some supporters joining him throughout the run. About 35 signs were set up along the course of his run encouraging him to finish. The students tracked his whereabouts throughout the day and they were there to cheer him on when he reached the finish line.

After finishing the course, Strommen still had some energy left because he and the students completed a .3 mile “super lap” around the school yard.

Tim Sullivan, principal at SEAS, celebrated reaching their goal of $42,000 by eating chocolate covered bugs. SEAS started the event by doing a marathon walk. They walked down Tyler and 8th Street, along the trail around Rivertown Dog Park and back to the school.

After the walk, everyone gathered in the gym for the Marathon Celebration. Sullivan ate seven bugs in total. He ate three bugs for reaching their goal and one more bug for every $1,000 over the goal. The final total raised was more than $46,000.