Angie Bronk adds teamwork, value to her classroom

“I’ve always loved writing … and she actually would read all my really long stories that I would write and I knew that she read the whole thing because she would go through and write comments,” Bronk said.

Ever since then, Bronk knew she wanted to be a teacher, which was confirmed when she had her first practicum experience in college. She was helping a student who was pretty far behind in reading skills and after working with the student, Bronk saw the student improve reading levels.

“It was really nice to know that I could make a change and have a kid improve their reading in such a short period of time,” Bronk said.

Bronk graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire in December 2015 with a degree in elementary education with an emphasis in language arts. Even though she is less than a year out of college, she has brought with her a lot of teaching experience. One of those experiences was interning in Greece through the AIESEC program. She worked with kids between the ages of 5 and 15 and helped them with their English proficiency exams. She also spent half a year in a second-grade classroom in Woodbury.

Aside from the usual reading and math benchmarks first-grade teachers want to reach with their students, Bronk said she has a personal goal.

“I think the most important part to me is that (the students) feel valued and they know what their strengths are and they can kind of carry that with them,” she said.

How will she reach this goal? Bronk incorporated Proud Patches into her classroom. These patches have different words on them like “responsible,” “superhero,” “great friend” and more.

“When I notice someone is helping someone else when they are finished with their work or doing something extra, trying really hard on an assignment, I just take a quick note and find a Proud Patch that matches it,” Bronk said.

Each Friday she has a ceremony with the students where she hands out the patches. The student stands up, learns why they are getting a patch, the other students clap and they sit down.

“I think they feel really valued and they’re earning it instead of just winning something for a prize,” she said.

The other activity she incorporated into her classroom is called Bucket Filling. The first-graders take turns complimenting each other. Bronk said when they do Bucket Filling, she hears the kids complimenting each other throughout the rest of the day even when they think she isn’t listening.

Both the Proud Patches and Bucket Filling activities help create an atmosphere where the kids know how to work together, Bronk said. It helps the students learn to collaborate and she said she can tell they love doing those activities.

“It definitely creates a really great community where all the kids feel like they are friends with each other, and I feel like it kind of makes the class one big team instead of friends who always want to work together,” she said. “All the kids in the class get along so well.”