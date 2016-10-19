“We offered a challenge from staff to the students to see who could read more minutes over the summer and they have beaten us three years in a row,” Osberg said.

Primary students are told they should be reading about 20 minutes a day for each day of summer, while middle school aged students should be reading 30 minutes. Osberg said since there are more students than faculty, the faculty must read about two hours a day to match what the students read.

In addition to the friendly competition, Osberg thought a service project would work great in combination with the reading theme. That’s when Books for Africa came into play. The program has a mission to help create a culture of literacy and provide tools of empowerment for the next generation of parents, teachers, and leaders in Africa.

Osberg said she thought it would be a great way to teach students about how children in Africa may not have the same advantages with reading or abundance of reading material that they have. The service project went along with the reading concept and would be “helping (students) to be aware of our abundance of reading and how privileged we are and how in many parts of Africa that they don’t have that same privilege,” Osberg said.

Students were asked to bring in books to donate. They also asked each student to bring in one dollar to donate to the cause. They raised $250, which was a combination of student donations, a donation from the student council and an anonymous donor.

As for the competition, this year the students beat the staff by reading a total of 189,115 minutes (3,152 hours), while staff read 131,594 minutes (2,193 hours). Since the students won, they will receive an ice cream party.