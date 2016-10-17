Raiders marching band places second in division at state

“We performed by far and away the best we have the entire season,” said director Emily Chandler. “It was just exciting and full of electricity being up at the U.S. Bank Stadium.”

Bands competed in a preliminary session during the day; the first place bands in each class and then the next six-highest scoring bands overall got to advance to the finals, with a total of 10 bands competing in finals.

Hastings competed in Class AA and finished second in the class, falling behind Minnetonka by just .65 points, Chandler said. Scoring is out of 100 points; Hastings scored 72.

“Minnetonka is a very fine marching band,” she said. “They march very clean, and that’s always been our struggle.”

Still, the contest showed huge improvements for the Raiders. Just a week before, Hastings faced Minnetonka and ended 2.5 points behind, Chandler said.

“To come that close, to bring the gap that close is awesome,” she said.

Where Hastings fell behind in marching skills, it made up for it in musicality. Chandler said that Hastings’ music performance was better than Minnetonka’s, and the Raiders even secured the caption award for best winds.

Judges raved about James McCord’s solo, and musically the group earned “praises upon praises,” Chandler said.

At the end of the first session, Hastings had scored better than three of the bands in the next class up, which is also a first.

“We’ve never scored higher than those bands, ever,” Chandler said, “and we did.”

But overall, the Raiders didn’t quite have a high enough score to advance. While Minnetonka advanced by winning first in the class, Hastings fell painfully short of the 10th place slot overall. The last band to advance scored 72.2, Chandler said, just .2 points above Hastings.

“We couldn’t believe how close we were,” she said.

And while the students were bummed to see how close they came, they’re ending the season with a positive attitude.

“They marched a championship performance,” Chandler said.

The season is officially over for the marching band, although they will perform one last time this Friday for the homecoming game. Chandler said it’s hard to see the season come to an end, especially since this particular show, with an old-world Vikings theme, was a crowd and student favorite.

“This show has just been a crowd favorite,” Chandler said. “Every week people grab me and say they love the show.”

There’s just one thing Chandler wishes had happened; a number of parents had commented to her that it would be neat if the Vikings football team caught wind of the show and invited the band to perform it for them, she said.

Overall season

Over the course of the season, the Raiders took second place at six of their seven competitions, including the Youth in Music Championships last weekend. They earned one first place.

They won the outstanding wind section award at six of their seven competitions.

They won outstanding soloist at all four of the competitions that offered the award.

They won outstanding drum major once and outstanding color guard once.

Hastings also won unique awards offered only at the Marshall competition: outstanding visual effect, outstanding musical effect, outstanding woodwind section and they tied for outstanding brass section.

Staff

The 2016 Raiders Marching Band staff includes:

Directors: Emily Chandler, Thomas Wentzler

Percussion Staff: Josh Wahlstrom, Eddie Starr

Color Guard Staff: Lindsey Wetterhahn-Baumann, Alice Flom, Amanda Flom, Tori Nordine

Music Tech: Jake Bohlken

The 2016 drum major is Sarah Hardy. The trombone soloist is James McCord.

Students

Students in the band are Allison Amy, Ella Bushey, Sarah Johnson, Emily Meyer, Dylan Shemon, Micah Walt, Jonah Zwart, Katelyn Johnson, Sam Nutter, Joel Olson, Jack Sadowski, Sarah Stoffel, Seth Ginther, Lokella Franzmeier, Macy Pollard, Ollie Raway, Klarissa Schuberg, Dalton Allen, Zach Anderson, Kelsey Baker, Grace Bauer, Brooke Cartwright, Maddie Franzmeier, Kiya Galland, Holly Galland, Robby Geiken, Stephanie Hayne, Tessa Hubley, Julia Kurzawski, Alexis Leppert-Beying, Teah McGrath, Joyce Oseko, Sami Pollard, Chloe Traeder, Rylee Williams, Sarah Hardy, Maria Kummer, Abby Medved, Rachel Weber, Nicole Judge, Ellie Klingner, Tristan Miller, Maggie Siebenaler, Ben Siebenaler, Alex Talley, Madison Gingerich, Katherine McCord, Cailin Miller, William Patton, Charlie Becker, Sam Poncelet, William Alongi, Eric Bacon, Dylan Borash, Bryan Clark, Emily Clemens, Jenna Erickson, Miranda Hanson, Nathan Klingner, Wade Mitchell, Elizabeth Peine, Katie Peine, Drew Sonnenburg, Bobby Traeder, Lydia Traeder, Ben Wentzler, Grace Wurgler, Jackson Gergen, Megan Hill, Alex Schweich, Jacob Talley, Kylie Fillion, James McCord, Caden Miller, Mikki Becker, Dani Clifford, Max Nutter, Alan Shaffer, Jack Sullivan, Robyn Williams, Jack Raway and Sawyer Schmitt.