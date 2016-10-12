Senior class wins 7th annual powder puff football game

The sophomore quarterback looks to hand the ball off against the juniors. Star Gazette photo by Alec Hamilton

Homecoming has come to Hastings High School and the school week was kicked off Monday night with the seventh annual Powder Puff Football game. The game was put on as a fundraiser for Hastings Family Service and took place at Todd Field under the lights.

Each grade fielded a team of about 20-30 girls to play flag football. They played two games at once on the varsity football field, going from sideline to sideline in two 20-minute halves. In the opening games, the seniors beat the freshman 36-0 and the sophomores beat the juniors 6-0. The seniors beat the sophomores in the championship game 28-0 and the juniors took third, defeating the freshman 8-0.

It cost either $2 or a food donation to enter. The event raised $800 and 600 pounds of food for Hastings Family Services.

The homecoming festivities were kicked off on Sunday with the FCA volleyball tournament at the high school. Each day is a different dress-up day for students, culminating in Raider Nation day on Friday for the football game. Tuesday was the Dig-Pink varsity volleyball game in support of breast cancer awareness, which takes place the whole month of October. Friday night is the homecoming football game against the North St. Paul Polars, and on Saturday there is a semi-formal dance from 8-11 p.m.