CLIMB Theater used theatrical performances to teach pre-K students about inclusion and empathy. (Submitted photo)

Actors from CLIMB Theater in Inver Grove Heights were the special guests at the Hastings Child Development Center in Hastings last week.

On Tuesday, CLIMB actors performed twice for pre-schoolers at HCDC. The play they performed aims to entertain the youngsters while teaching them a lesson about inclusion and empathy.

About 30 pre-K youths from HCDC saw each play.

“We were very pleased,” said John McCally, CLIMB’s director of marketing. “It seemed like the kids found it very entertaining and funny. They also learned a lot. That’s what CLIMB’s educational theater is all about.”

According to HCDC’s Liz Frandrup, students got the message loud and clear.

“It went really good,” she said. “The kids thoroughly enjoyed it. They did a great job involving the kids, interacting with them and getting the point across to the children. (The kids) were talking about how it’s OK we don’t all look the same.”

Frandrup said CLIMB is coming back in October for a presentation to school-aged children.

Every year, CLIMB performs plays and has classes at 400 schools throughout Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, Illinois and Wisconsin.