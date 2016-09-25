Search
    CLIMB presents program on empathy and inclusions to youngsters at HCDC

    By Chad Richardson on Sep 25, 2016 at 8:00 a.m.
    CLIMB Theater used theatrical performances to teach pre-K students about inclusion and empathy. (Submitted photo)

    Actors from CLIMB Theater in Inver Grove Heights were the special guests at the Hastings Child Development Center in Hastings last week.

    On Tuesday, CLIMB actors performed twice for pre-schoolers at HCDC. The play they performed aims to entertain the youngsters while teaching them a lesson about inclusion and empathy.

    About 30 pre-K youths from HCDC saw each play.

    “We were very pleased,” said John McCally, CLIMB’s director of marketing. “It seemed like the kids found it very entertaining and funny. They also learned a lot. That’s what CLIMB’s educational theater is all about.”

    According to HCDC’s Liz Frandrup, students got the message loud and clear.

    “It went really good,” she said. “The kids thoroughly enjoyed it. They did a great job involving the kids, interacting with them and getting the point across to the children. (The kids) were talking about how it’s OK we don’t all look the same.”

    Frandrup said CLIMB is coming back in October for a presentation to school-aged children.

    Every year, CLIMB performs plays and has classes at 400 schools throughout Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, Illinois and Wisconsin.

    Chad Richardson

    Chad Richardson is the news director for RiverTown Multimedia. He was the publisher of four RiverTown publications until 2016, when he was named news director. He was previously general manager of the Farmington Independent and Rosemount Town Pages from 2000 to 2007. He worked at the Hastings Star Gazette from 1996 to 2000 as a photographer and reporter. He also worked as a photographer and writer at the Pope County Tribune in Glenwood.

    CRichardson@rivertowns.net
    (651) 319-4500
