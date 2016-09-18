A successful weekend for Hastings Raiders Marching Band

Drum Major Sarah Hardy is pictured leading the marching band during a recent competition. (Photo courtesy of Andrew Hill)

The Hastings High School Raiders Marching Band performed at Eastview over the weekend, earning second place in two competitions. (Photo courtesy of Andrew Hill)

The Hastings Raiders Marching Band competed in its first two competitions last Saturday, Sept. 10, and earned second place at both shows.

At Eden Prairie, the Raiders Marching Band earned the top honors of “Outstanding Wind Section” and drum major Sarah Hardy took home “Outstanding Drum Major” in Class A.

At the Eastview show, James McCord won “Outstanding Soloist” for his trombone solo.

The band also won the “Outstanding Wind Section” award.

“We had a great first weekend out,” said director Emily Chandler. “We were very proud of how well the students came together and performed with power and passion.”

This weekend, the band travels to Marshall, Minnesota, to participate in a clinic as well as defend their first place win at the Pursuit of Excellence Competition.