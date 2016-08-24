Kid's Day to raise funds for school supplies

On Aug. 25, area businesses will hold a fundraiser at the Health Solutions Center to help raise money for school supplies to be donated to area schools. Kids Day will consist of a day of games, prizes, a bouncy house, dunk tank and more. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event is being organized by Emily Hauck, owner of Hauck Chiropractic, and Scott Millner, owner of Millner Family Chiropractic.

Hauck said it is the first year they are putting this event together.

“Our goal was to have health screenings … and kind of make it a fun event,” she said.

So in addition to the games and activities, Health Solutions Center providers will be providing free spinal screenings for kids. Rivertown Eye Care and River Valley Dental will also have free eye and teeth screenings. Each child who goes through all three screening can be entered to win an iPad Mini.

Millner said part of the motivation for the day was to raise awareness about the benefits for a baby, child or teenager getting their spine checked to make sure they are staying healthy.

“It’s the same thinking as going to the eye doctor or going to the dentist,” Millner said. “It’s a real important part of going back to school and just overall good health and make sure their spines are staying healthy.”

At the dunk tank, a $5 donation will get three chances to dunk area school principals, teachers, school board members and other community leaders. Each dunk tank participant will be in the tank for 10 minutes. If there is a particular person someone wants to dunk, a complete schedule of participants and their scheduled dunk time is available online.

Videos of the dunk tank participants are being posted on the Facebook event page. Brady Wasvick, the Hastings football and lacrosse coach, challenged other football coaches to sign up for the dunk tank and he had a message for the community.

“I’ll be here at noon, so come get me wet,” Wasvick said.

The police department will stop by and demonstrate how they fingerprint people. The fire department will bring one of their fire trucks and talk about fire safety. The YMCA will be there so families can learn about the classes available this coming year. Even Elsa and Spiderman will be around to meet the kids.

The event is free and open to the public. All the proceeds from the event will go toward school supplies at Kennedy Elementary, McAuliffe Elementary, Pinecrest Elementary, Pine Harbor Christian Academy, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School and St. John the Baptist Catholic School.

The Health Solutions Center is located at 117 W. Third St. in Hastings. For more details about the event, go to www.yourhscenter.com.