Truck strikes pole causing power outage in Hastings

Officers reportedly located the pickup truck in the area of Glendale Road and Ravenna Trail. The driver allegedly did not stop for officers and continued to travel westbound on Ravenna Trail. Assisting officers deployed tire deflation devices at 10th and Bailey streets as the vehicle passed through. The vehicle continued through the intersection of 10th and Vermillion streets before striking a light pole and major transformer.

Power was knocked out throughout most of Hastings, specifically the eastern part of the city between 7th and 19th streets. Vermillion Street was closed for a short time and Xcel Energy and Minnesota Department of Transportation worked to restore power and get traffic lights operational before the morning rush hour.

The driver in the incident was taken to Regina Hospital for minor injuries. The case is still under investigation.

