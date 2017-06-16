Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Fire destroys Hastings duplex

    By Scott Wente on Jun 15, 2017 at 6:51 p.m.
    1 / 4
    Firefighters battle a June 13 blaze at e at 309 W. Fifth St. in Hastings. Photo courtesy of Eli Piersel2 / 4
    Firefighters battle a June 13 blaze at e at 309 W. Fifth St. in Hastings. Photo courtesy of Eli Piersel3 / 4
    A June 13 fire destroyed a duplex at 309 W. Fifth St. in Hastings. Photo courtesy of Eli Piersel4 / 4

    Fire officials said a duplex was a total loss after a late-night blaze ripped through the two-story property in Hastings.

    The June 13 fire rapidly spread through both floors of the home at 309 W. Fifth St. and caused an estimated $150,000 loss, according to Hastings fire and EMS director Mike Schutt.

    Firefighters were called to the property at 11:21 p.m. The residents had evacuated before firefighters arrived, but first-responders rescued two cats and a bearded dragon lizard, according to Schutt's report.

    There was fire on the first and second levels and a large amount of burning in the walls and attic, Schutt said. Remodeling had created numerous false ceilings and walls, concealing and helping to spread the fire.

    At one point the kitchen ceiling gave way, forcing firefighters out to attempt to extinguish the blaze from the exterior.

    Schutt said the fire started in a concealed space in a wall on the first-level kitchen. The cause was under investigation, but the fire may have been smoldering for several hours before it was reported.

    Hastings was assisted by Cottage Grove, Rosemount and Miesville firefighters.

    Explore related topics:Newscrime and courtsFirehastings
    Scott Wente

    Scott Wente has been editor at the South Washington County Bulletin since 2011. He worked as a reporter at other Forum Communications newspapers from 2003 to 2011.

    swente@rivertowns.net
    (651) 459-7600
    Advertisement
    randomness