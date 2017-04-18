Officers responded approximately 12:06 a.m. April 18 to a report of an unconscious male in the 400 Block of Sanderson Street. The deceased man, later identified by Red Wing Police Department as Dangelo Masterjohn, 27, of Red Wing, was the victim of a bullet wound, according to a news release.

A person of interest was taken into custody across the river in Pierce County shortly after the incident on an unrelated offense, Red Wing Police Chief Roger Pohlman said Tuesday afternoon. The investigation was continuing.

“There is nothing to indicate that the community at large is in danger,” Pohlman said.

Red Wing Police Department was assisted by the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office dispatch, Pierce County Sheriff's Department, Red Wing Fire Department and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Red Wing police at 651-385-3155. Anonymous tips can be submitted via Minnesota Crime Stoppers at www.crimestoppersmn.org.

