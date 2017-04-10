Search
    UPDATE: Body found in river near Grey Cloud Island was missing New Hope man

    By William Loeffler on Apr 9, 2017 at 7:22 p.m.
    The body of a missing New Hope man was recovered from the Mississippi River near Grey Cloud Island Saturday evening.

    The Washington County Sheriff's Office retrieved the remains of 22-year-old Adam Alexander Clark after a tugboat operator spotted them around 7:30 p.m. near river mile marker 827, according to a release from Sgt. Sara Halverson.

    The sheriff’s office confirmed Monday it was Clark’s body. Clark was last seen Feb. 28 near Minnehaha Falls and Ford Parkway. His vehicle was discovered near the falls.

    William Loeffler

    William Loeffler is a playwright and journalist from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He worked 15 years writing features for the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. He has also written travel stories based on his trips to all seven continents. He and his wife, Michelle, ran the Boston Marathon in 2009. 

    wloeffler@swcbulletin.com
    (651) 459-3435
