Body recovered from river near Grey Cloud Island

The Washington County Sheriff's Office retrieved the remains after a tugboat operator spotted them around 7:30 p.m. near river mile marker 827, according to a release from Sgt. Sara Halverson.

Family members told KMSP-TV that they have reason to believe that the remains are that of Adam Clark, 22. He was last seen Feb. 28 near Minnehaha Falls and Ford Parkway. His vehicle was discovered near the falls.

The body was released to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office. Positive identification is pending. No further information was available.